RSA launches enhanced A&H proposition

    By Rosie Simms

RSA has launched a group personal accident and business travel cover designed to give organisations and their employees “always-on protection”.

The product aims to help organisations fulfil duty of care, protecting people, assets and operations across the world. 

The cover gives employees extras such as medical, travel and security assistance, 24-hour/365 virtual GP access, second medical opinion, access to the myStrength emotional wellbeing app, death from natural causes cover and crisis management.

Target customers include but are not limited to:Financial institutionsProfessional services firmsUtilities, manufacturersEngineering

