Insurance Age

Miller expands into parametric insurance

online-insurance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Miller has launched a global parametric team headed by Alice Glenister in London.

According to the broker, the team will work exclusively on parametric insurance with knowledge of a wide range of industries and sectors, from more conventional natural catastrophe triggers to highly bespoke programmes such as reduction in yield, cyber downtime, and wind deficiency policies.

Glenister has joined from Mastercard, where she was director of insurance, focusing on data-led and payment-led solutions to drive innovation across the parametric market. She also has parametric underwriting

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Motor insurance complaints to FOS climb again

Motor insurance has remained in the top five most-complained-about products with buildings insurance also joining the list, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service as it released data for October to December last year.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: