Miller expands into parametric insurance

Miller has launched a global parametric team headed by Alice Glenister in London.

According to the broker, the team will work exclusively on parametric insurance with knowledge of a wide range of industries and sectors, from more conventional natural catastrophe triggers to highly bespoke programmes such as reduction in yield, cyber downtime, and wind deficiency policies.

Glenister has joined from Mastercard, where she was director of insurance, focusing on data-led and payment-led solutions to drive innovation across the parametric market. She also has parametric underwriting