Motor insurance complaints to FOS climb again

Motor insurance has remained in the top five most-complained-about products with buildings insurance also joining the list, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service as it released data for October to December last year.

Car and motorcycle insurance stayed in fourth place of the most-complained-about products.

It hit 4,123 complaints in quarter three of 2023/24, almost a 49% increase from the same period in 2022/23.

In the previous quarter, between July and September, the FOS received 4,036 complaints growing again above the five-year high it had reached in Q1.

Building insurance received 1,666 complaints in Q3 2023/24, up from 1,299 from the same quarter the year prior. This put it in fifth slot in the table.

