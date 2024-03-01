Biba adds Iprism for high value home scheme

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has appointed Iprism Underwriting to provide members with access to a high value home insurance scheme, Insurance Age can reveal.

The trade body lost Home & Legacy as its high-net-worth scheme partner in May last year when, as revealed by Insurance Age, Allianz put H&L into run-off. Home & Legacy had worked with Biba since 2019.

According to Biba, Iprism’s product is one of the more comprehensive insurance policies on the market and is available through a dedicated webpage and Iprism’s broker portal.

Having the opportunity to access a quality scheme for their customers helps demonstrate the value their services offer.Mike