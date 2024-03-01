Start-up fleet broker aims for 90% app uptake

Start-up fleet broking specialist Hummingbird Insurance Services is aiming to create a sustainable motor portfolio that runs at an industry-leading loss ratio.

General manager Ben Peters told Insurance Age that its app, which he hopes will “revolutionise” how fleets and their drivers deal with accident or incident reporting, would be key to it achieving this ambition.

Agile

Hummingbird partnered with Agile on the app and Peters claimed it differed from others on the market as it can pinpoint to within an accuracy of 10 metres using the GPS of a phone – and also looks at weather conditions.

The app is available to all its policyholders at no charge.

“We