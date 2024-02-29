Experts tackle factors driving claims complaints to five-year high
The industry needs to make it clear to consumers why premiums are rising according to specialists at the Association of British Insurers’ annual conference.
Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, outlined the main challenges facing the industry during a breakout session on 27 February.
These included the weather, issues around cladding and motor insurance prices increases, he listed at the discussion on ‘General insurance – Challenge or opportunity?: Insuring difficult risks’.Complaints
Rachel Lam, ombudsman director at the Financial Ombudsman Service, noted there has been an increase in claims complaints to a five-year high
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
MCE administrator report reveals £35m HMRC claim as totals soar
The administrator of MCE Insurance has received £155.7m in unsecured claims from trade and expense creditors with the figure ballooning from £32.3m, the latest progress report has revealed.
ABI campaigning for IPT cut
There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.
A leap yeAR blog
On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.
Ageas weighs up £3.1bn Direct Line bid
Ageas has confirmed a possible offer for Direct Line Insurance Group valuing the business at £3.1bn.
FCA ‘still learning’ about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis
No single metric will decide whether the Consumer Duty has been a success. But if people are no longer talking about it, that will be a positive sign.
Ageas reveals 20% UK GWP growth in 2023
Ageas has reported a 20% hike in UK gross written premiums to €1.49bn (£1.27bn) for 2023, as profits in the European division rose.
Treasury on ‘mission’ to build ‘open and innovative regulatory environment’
The Treasury is looking to build an “open and innovative regulatory environment” in which UK insurers can thrive.
MGA launches product to cover EV charging point installation
Legal & Contingency has launched an insurance policy that covers the installation of electric vehicle charging points in England and Wales.
Most read
- RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team
- The stats: Hard market remains - but for how much longer?
- Ageas weighs up £3.1bn Direct Line bid
- Holmes promises to ramp up focus on smaller brokers and across mid-market
- Allianz Holdings tops £4bn for first time with profits surging in 2023
- FCA ‘still learning’ about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis