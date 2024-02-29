Insurance Age

Experts tackle factors driving claims complaints to five-year high

Claims blocks
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The industry needs to make it clear to consumers why premiums are rising according to specialists at the Association of British Insurers’ annual conference.

Mervyn Skeet, director of general insurance policy at the ABI, outlined the main challenges facing the industry during a breakout session on 27 February.

These included the weather, issues around cladding and motor insurance prices increases, he listed at the discussion on ‘General insurance – Challenge or opportunity?: Insuring difficult risks’.

Complaints

Rachel Lam, ombudsman director at the Financial Ombudsman Service, noted there has been an increase in claims complaints to a five-year high

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

ABI campaigning for IPT cut

There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.

A leap yeAR blog

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: