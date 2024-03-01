People Moves: 26 February – 1 March 2024

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: QBE, Insly, Price Forbes, Liiba, Allianz, Auxillis, Brunel PI and Ecclesiastical.

QBE promotes Kevin Shallow

QBE has appointed Kevin Shallow to executive director of international markets, commencing the role on 4 March subject to regulatory approvals.

Currently Shallow is director of marine in the UK, a role he has held since 2022.

His new post will focus on shaping and growing QBE’s wholesale business as a key part of QBE’s insurance division.

Cécile Fresneau, managing director for QBE