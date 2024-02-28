Insurance Age

RSA’s Cath Frost moves to Hiscox as UK COO

Cath Frost, regions managing director, RSA
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hiscox has appointed Cath Frost as UK chief operating officer from RSA, where she was mid-market managing director for UK commercial lines.

RSA revealed a revamped line up of its commercial leadership team yesterday in preparation for the NIG and FarmWeb takeover completing and Frost was absent from the list.

Frost, pictured, has been with RSA since 2001 and took up her current post in March 2022.

She will start at Hiscox on 15 April, subject to regulatory approval, reporting to UK CEO Jon Dye.

As a member of the Hiscox UK leadership team she will have responsibility for the UK’s operations, change and service delivery functions.

Perspe

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

ManyPets founder Mendel to step down

Many Group, parent of insurtech MGA ManyPets, has announced that longstanding group CEO and co-founder, Steven Mendel, has decided to leave his post and is to be replaced by Luisa Barile, formerly CFO and current ManyPets UK CEO.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: