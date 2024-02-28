RSA’s Cath Frost moves to Hiscox as UK COO

Hiscox has appointed Cath Frost as UK chief operating officer from RSA, where she was mid-market managing director for UK commercial lines.

RSA revealed a revamped line up of its commercial leadership team yesterday in preparation for the NIG and FarmWeb takeover completing and Frost was absent from the list.

Frost, pictured, has been with RSA since 2001 and took up her current post in March 2022.

She will start at Hiscox on 15 April, subject to regulatory approval, reporting to UK CEO Jon Dye.

As a member of the Hiscox UK leadership team she will have responsibility for the UK’s operations, change and service delivery functions.

