A leap yeAR blog

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

On this different numerical day, Emmanuel Kenning takes a look at two sets of intriguing stats from the past month.

The Financial Conduct Authority’s recent performance on authorisation speeds was rightly lauded this month, with the data showing all metrics out of the red zone for the first time.

After sustained criticism for authorisation delays in 2021 and 2022, the watchdog hired more than 150 extra staff to help burn down the time taken.

And between October and December 2023, for the five areas that touch broking, two were ranked as green and three as amber.

Curiosity

Where my curiosity has been peaked though

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

ABI campaigning for IPT cut

There has never been a greater need for a cut in Insurance Premium Tax according to the Association of British Insurers as it campaigns for an immediate drop in the rate.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: