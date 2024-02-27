Insurance Age

FCA promises more speed and transparency on enforcement cases

Clock with coins
The Financial Conduct Authority has committed to carrying out enforcement cases more quickly as it opened a consultation on a “step change” in being more transparent when opening an investigation into a firm.

According to the watchdog it is seeking to raise the deterrent impact of its enforcement actions.

The regulator promised that in the future it will focus on a streamlined portfolio of cases which it argued would be aligned to its strategic priorities where it can deliver the greatest impact.

Greater transparency will also drive greater accountability for us as an enforcement agency.Therese Chambers, FCA

In addition it agreed to closing cases more quickly where no outcome is achievable.

The

