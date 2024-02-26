Blog: Scaling direct sales through digital

Founder and managing director of short-term cover specialist GoShorty, Andy Moody, discusses the key actions for brokers looking to grow their direct sales channel.

    • Andy Moody, founder and managing director, GoShorty

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Founder and managing director of short-term cover specialist GoShorty, Andy Moody, discusses the key actions for brokers looking to grow their direct sales channel.

Starting anything from scratch comes with challenges, but also significant opportunities. For us, the curve ball was that we ended up going live mid-pandemic in June 2020, when there were arguably fewer cars on the roads than at any point in the last several decades.

But while this may have meant a tougher context in the early days, the principles that informed our business model served us well as the world shifted to doing everything digitally.

We tripled our policy count in the 12 months to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: