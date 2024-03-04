Sporting Sponsor: McGill and Partners and Kings Cross Steelers

Insurance Age caught up with McGill and Partners to find out more about its sponsorship of the Kings Cross Steelers.

It is the third instalment of the new series following on from a look at AbbeyAutoline’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby and Towergate’s sponsorship of ice-hockey team Cardiff Devils.

McGill and Partners began sponsoring Kings Cross Steelers, the world’s first gay-inclusive rugby union club, in 2021.

How did the sponsorship initially come about?

It was presented to us by some of our colleagues who were involved with (and play on the team) the King’s Cross Steelers (and the Vixens). We always like to