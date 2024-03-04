Sporting Sponsor: McGill and Partners and Kings Cross Steelers
Insurance Age caught up with McGill and Partners to find out more about its sponsorship of the Kings Cross Steelers.
It is the third instalment of the new series following on from a look at AbbeyAutoline’s sponsorship of Ulster Rugby and Towergate’s sponsorship of ice-hockey team Cardiff Devils.
McGill and Partners began sponsoring Kings Cross Steelers, the world’s first gay-inclusive rugby union club, in 2021.How did the sponsorship initially come about?
It was presented to us by some of our colleagues who were involved with (and play on the team) the King’s Cross Steelers (and the Vixens). We always like to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Buying or selling an intermediary: Lessons from the front line part 3 – Technology
In the final instalment of a three-part series on broker M&A, Phil Broadbery, a partner and head of PKF’s technology team, examines some of the most common IT and data-related pitfalls that broker leaders should look out for during the acquisition process.
Former Marsh boss Nick Harris joins Gallagher as UK & Ireland retail CEO
Gallagher has appointed Nick Harris as CEO of its UK & Ireland retail division, moving across from Marsh.
Aviva re-enters Lloyd’s with £242m Probitas buy
Aviva has signed up to buy all of Probitas for £242m, signalling a return to the Lloyd’s market.
Start-up fleet broker aims for 90% app uptake
Start-up fleet broking specialist Hummingbird Insurance Services is aiming to create a sustainable motor portfolio that runs at an industry-leading loss ratio.
Miller expands into parametric insurance
Miller has launched a global parametric team headed by Alice Glenister in London.
Bravo Networks’ SME e-trade platform goes live
Bravo Networks has launched Bravo Digital Trader, with Zurich writing the first policy.
FCA’s Mills commits to using all regulatory tools in flats insurance update
Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority, has promised to use all regulatory tools at the watchdog’s disposal in an update on progress for multi-occupancy buildings insurance.
Motor insurance complaints to FOS climb again
Motor insurance has remained in the top five most-complained-about products with buildings insurance also joining the list, according to the Financial Ombudsman Service as it released data for October to December last year.
Most read
- RSA reveals revamped commercial lines leadership team
- Analysis: What can brokers expect from RSA’s new-look commercial senior team?
- The stats: Hard market remains - but for how much longer?
- Ageas weighs up £3.1bn Direct Line bid
- News analysis: What next for the motorbike market after Axa’s withdrawal?
- FCA ‘still learning’ about Consumer Duty, claims GI boss Brewis