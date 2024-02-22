C-Quence enhances management liability with legal expenses

C-Quence has unveiled ML6, enhancing its management liability offering with a legal expenses module and the addition of a range of client support services.

According to CEO Jacqueline McNamee, the firm believes it is the first time legal expenses cover has been included as part of a technology-led management liability suite.

She stated: “With ML6, we are taking a leap forward by combining state-of-the-art technology and data intelligence with a product that offers meaningful value to clients together with competitive and service advantages to brokers using our CQ elements platform.”

McNamee argued that combining the cover with a suite of client