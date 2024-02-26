Broking Success: Jonathan Evans, Sustain

Sustain’s founder Jonathan Evans aims to make a difference to environmental, social and corporate governance in the broking space.

Sustain Insurance Brokers

Projected GWP: £3m

Staff: 8

Specialisms: Pro-ESG organisations with specialism in new technologies and complex risks

Locations: Hungerford, Berkshire

What is your career in the insurance industry?

I started out straight after school, working for a French broker on Réunion Island by Mauritius, which is probably a slightly unusual place to start your insurance career.

I then moved to London and worked in a Lloyd’s brokerage progessing from being a placing broker to running some