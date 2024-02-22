Insurance Age

Aon-NFP deal clears key hurdle in US

Aon’s $13.4bn (£10.6bn) purchase of NFP has passed a crucial test in the US, with the transaction still expected to close in the middle of this year.

The takeover was revealed in December with Aon set to buy out NFP from Madison Dearborn Partners and funds affiliated with HPS Investment Partners, businesses that have also invested in the Ardonagh Group.

The pair detailed yesterday that the waiting period has expired under the amended Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Under the Act, companies have to tell the Federal Trade Commission in the US and the Department of Justice’s antitrust division about the plan who then have a

