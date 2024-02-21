Brokerbility becomes first network to join Insurtech UK
Brokerbility has become an associate member of Insurtech UK, the first broker network to join the community.Insurtech UK associate members:Ageas UKAonAvivaChartered Insurance InstituteCoverCloudFiremark VenturesLifeSearchLloyd’s of LondonMeiji Yasuda EuropeParagonSynergy Cloud
Brokerbility outlined it has a key focus on engaging with the insurtech community as it continues to develop its proposition across a wider cross-section of brokers.
Its new member five-band framework was launched last year and provides a route to “support the next generation of insurtech entrepreneurs” entering the insurance
