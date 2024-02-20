Insurance Age

Partners& adds two brokers in Midlands

deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Partners& has snapped up Monaco Insurance Services and Church Side Insurance Services to boost its presence in the Midlands.

Edgbaston-based Monaco Insurance Services will be rebranded to Partners& in June while Church Side Insurance Services switched to its new identity this month.

Monaco Insurance Services was founded in 2010 by Amrik Chote and Kay Gill. 

The team will report to Neil O’Sullivan, Partners& managing partner for the Midlands region, which includes offices in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Nottingham and a new office soon to open in Birmingham.

Commitment

Phil Barton, CEO of Partners&, said: “Amrik and Kay have

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Mathews on his trust and growth mission at SSP

The foundations have been laid at SSP and with a programme of enhancements to roll out in 2024, the software house is confident of delivering for customers on the road to user growth next year, according to Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: