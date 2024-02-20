Partners& adds two brokers in Midlands

Partners& has snapped up Monaco Insurance Services and Church Side Insurance Services to boost its presence in the Midlands.

Edgbaston-based Monaco Insurance Services will be rebranded to Partners& in June while Church Side Insurance Services switched to its new identity this month.

Monaco Insurance Services was founded in 2010 by Amrik Chote and Kay Gill.

The team will report to Neil O’Sullivan, Partners& managing partner for the Midlands region, which includes offices in Hereford, Shrewsbury, Nottingham and a new office soon to open in Birmingham.

Commitment

Phil Barton, CEO of Partners&, said: “Amrik and Kay have