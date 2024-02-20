Biba outlines plan to build on ESG “groundwork” in 2024 and beyond

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s CEO Graeme Trudgill has reaffirmed the association’s environmental, social and governance policy as UK and international regulatory requirements ramp up.

Biba committed to creating guidance to help brokers on their ESG journey in its 2023 manifesto. The trade body said the online guide would be added to and amended as priorities change.

It aimed to take members from appreciating why ESG matters, through setting a plan and objectives to monitoring, reporting and continuous improvement.

We set out our ESG policy in 2023 and laid the groundwork on which we will build for the years beyond.Graeme Trudgill

In its 2024 manifesto, Biba committed to help