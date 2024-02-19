Insurance Age

Start-up broker partners with Agile on fleet claims app

    By Rosie Simms

Agile Developments Group has partnered with brokerage Hummingbird Insurance Services to deliver the Agile claim app, portal and dashboard tailored to meet the needs of its fleet clients.

The forthcoming Hummingbird Claim App aims to “revolutionise” how fleet customers and their drivers deal with accident or incident reporting, offering a step-by-step process to quickly capture pertinent claims data. 

The solution will look to reduce the time it takes to initiate a motor insurance claim with its integrated in-app vehicle damage assessment and ensure a faster turnaround for repairs or settlements. 

By accelerating the claims process, the collaboration between the broker, its claims

