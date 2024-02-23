People Moves: 19-24 February 2024

Follow the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: ERS, Lloyd’s, Lockton, Aon, RSA and Vista.

ERS names head of counter fraud

Tom Cummings has joined ERS as head of counter fraud and will report to ERS’ head of claims Declan O’Mahony.

He brings more than 10 years of insurance fraud experience to the role and will head the businesses counter fraud strategy. He will be responsible for managing the suite of tools used to combat policy and claims fraud.

Cummings was previously process assurance lead for counter fraud at Hasting Direct. Before