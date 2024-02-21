Blog: UK SME cyber resilience – let’s reverse the backwards trajectory

Ian Summerfield, head of cyber at Pen Underwriting, on how brokers and providers must work together to move the dial of SME cyber insurance.

Hard to believe it’s 10 years since the UK government launched ‘Cyber Essentials’ in its bid to help organisations protect themselves against the rising scourge of cyber attacks.

In the decade since, insurance-led efforts have massively ramped up, with specialist providers investing heavily in customer-focused risk identification, mitigation and management solutions, as well as risk transfer.

Which made the World Economic Forum’s recent Global Cybersecurity Outlook a slightly depressing read