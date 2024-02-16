Mathews on his trust and growth mission at SSP

The foundations have been laid at SSP and with a programme of enhancements to roll out in 2024, the software house is confident of delivering for customers on the road to user growth next year, according to Martyn Mathews, managing director of SSP Broker.

Mathews, pictured, took up the newly created role this month, joining from LexisNexis.

SSP Worldwide was bought by Vencora, an operating group of Canadian firm Constellation Software, in 2021.

It has been going through a period of change over the last few years, particularly since being bought, creating financial and commercial stability, Mathews told Insurance Age.

“Now the company is out of that process and ready for the next phase of growth,” he stated.

“There is a recognition that the last