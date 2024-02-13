Insurance Age

Acturis seals personal lines win with First2Protect

Acturis has partnered with home, landlord and tenant insurance broker First2Protect after a competitive tender process.

The broker, part of the Pivotal Growth group, specialises in volume personal lines business through an Exeter-based call centre and has gone live with the software provider.

Best known as a powerhouse for commercial business – Acturis measures over £16bn of premium for its quarterly index – recent wins have included Brown & Brown, as revealed by Insurance Age.

However, the software specialist has had ongoing success in personal lines.

It first eyed up the sector in 2012, vowing to revolutionise the

