Brokerbility and Gauntlet aim to help the next generation of broker

Gauntlet leader Roger Gaunt and Brokerbility boss John Dunn tell Insurance Age how both can help the next generation of broker.

Appointed representative network Gauntlet Group joined Brokerbility from WTW Networks in August 2023.

Gaunt, managing director of Gauntlet, stressed that WTW Networks was very good for Gauntlet as it provided good connections with insurers and gave it good buying power.

However, he explained on the switch that Brokerbility was “much closer to the heartland” of the local broker that Gauntlet wanted to focus on.

In the past 12 months, Brokerbility has refreshed its broker proposition.

Dunn, picture