CFC creates team focused on tax related M&A transactions risks

CFC has established a specialist team to focus on underwriting tax risks connected to merger and acquisition transactions.

The team will be headed by London-based Alejandra Hernandez Irizarry and New York-based Courtney Alonzo.

Hernandez has joined CFC from an international accounting firm, she was a US international tax consultant, mainly advising alternative investment clients on cross border transactions.

Previously Alonzo worked as a US international tax consultant advising asset management clients on cross border matters. These included reorganisations and fund structuring, investment and business activity