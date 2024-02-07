Insurance Age

Banga commits to more Polaris developments as insurers push the boundaries on digital trading

Vivek Banga
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Having just completed five years as managing director of Polaris, Vivek Banga has promised more developments from the “core and essential” digital trading offering in 2024 after £2.5m of investment last year.

Banga, pictured, took up the post in early 2019 moving across from Gallagher with a CV full of digital expertise from both sides of the broker and insurer fence including at Brit and NIG.

“Our single biggest asset that really makes us different is our industry ownership model,” he told Insurance Age. “That is unique.”

The goal for Polaris remains staying relevant to the industry which alongside the ownership invests over 1000 hours a year in the offering, he calculated.

“What has pleased me in the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Prosura hits £3m GWP in a year

Prosura has already reached £3m gross written premiums, according to Jon Newall, managing director, since it began trading at the beginning of 2023.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: