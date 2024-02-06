SSP Broker names Martyn Mathews MD

SSP Worldwide has appointed Martyn Mathews to the newly created role of managing director of SSP Broker.

Mathews has joined from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, insurance, where he was vice president of personal and commercial lines. He was responsible for the growth strategy of the business.

Before this, he spent 14 years with Experian, seven of which were spent in its insurance portfolio. Mathews, pictured, brings more than two decades of experience to the role.

Vencora, a subsidiary of Canadian firm Constellation Software, purchased SSP Worldwide in January 2021, and has since created a structure