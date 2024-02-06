Brown & Brown buys Kent-based Stewart & Partners

Brown & Brown has bought out Oxlea Investments, trading as Stewart & Partners, to become part of its South East retail hub Green Insurance Group.

Based in Welling in Kent, Stewart & Partners was established in the 1960s and writes commercial and personal lines insurance.

All members of the team, including senior leadership, will transfer across to Greens, and the business will continue to trade from its existing office, Brown & Brown confirmed.

I’ve been impressed by the team’s dedication to customer service across their portfolio, and I’m confident they will make an excellent contribution to Brown & Brown in the future.Duncan Coleman, CEO