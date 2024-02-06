Prosura hits £3m GWP in a year
Prosura has already reached £3m gross written premiums, according to Jon Newall, managing director, since it began trading at the beginning of 2023.
Last January, Wakefield-based Prosura set out the target of hitting £10m GWP in five years, now Newall believes the broker may deliver it in the next three years. He wants to get to £5m GWP by the end of this year.
Newall, pictured, set out to build a solid framework for growth.
“If you are going for organic and acquisitional growth, you really need to get that framework right, and I’m glad that we had a year of planning and building before we opened the doors because it’s working,” he explained.
"
