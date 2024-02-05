Insurance Age

Ardonagh in $2bn bond deal – Bloomberg


Ardonagh is launching a near-$2bn (£1.59bn) bond sale in a process led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, according to Bloomberg.

The report stated the refinancing will include Euro and US dollar secured and unsecured bonds alongside private credit firms providing a loan package of more than $3bn.

Pricing is expected this week, with the move following hard on the heels of a multi-billion refinancing and debt plan from Howden.

As listed by ratings specialist S&P Global Ratings last week, Howden’s plans include raising $3.55bn via a senior secured seven-year loan alongside other dollar and Euro denominated loans, secured and

