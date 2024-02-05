Ardonagh Advisory boosts Scottish presence

Ardonagh Advisory has purchased Glasgow-based Solutions Healthcare, a whole-of-market healthcare insurance broker. The business provides for both commercial clients and individuals across the UK, offering advice on private medical insurance and employee benefits including life assurance, critical illness, and business protection. The business also aims to offer an additional claims service to ensure clients receive a fully supported, end-to-end service. We’re actively exploring options to expand our health and protection portfolio across the UK and are able to support businesses of all sizes to take their

