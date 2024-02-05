Aviva leaders on simplification for brokers at heart of changes

Aviva’s 2023 actions will see it move up the gears with brokers this year, according to leaders Ryan Birbeck and Michael Yabantu.

Last year saw a string of broker-impacting changes at Aviva from several high-profile appointments to a commercial restructure.

David Martin started as managing director of UKGI distribution & SME in April and in July it unveiled new structures for its commercial lines business, consisting of SME, Global Corporate and Specialty and distribution.

In October Martin explained to Insurance Age: “It is about being more visible. It’s about being responsive, and it’s about flawless execution.”

Adding: