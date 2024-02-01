South West tops survey for insurance account executive pay rises

The 2024 average salary for insurance account executives is up 7.5% in the South West, the highest rise in the UK closely followed by Wales and East Anglia, according to a survey by recruitment consultants Reed.

The uplift in the South West for the past 12 months took the pay rate to £38,700.

Wales, in second spot (see table), saw a 6.9% uplift to £35,800 while East Anglia rounded off the top three with a 6.1% hike to £38,200.

!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&&window[d].initialized)window[d].process&&window[d].process();else if(!e.getElementById(i)){var r=e.createElement(n);r.async=1,r.id=i,r.src=s,o.parentNode.insertBefore(r,o)}}(document,"script"