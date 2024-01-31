CMA launches investigation into Markerstudy acquisition of Atlanta

The Competition & Markets Authority has launched an investigation into the acquisition of Ardonagh-owned Atlanta by Markerstudy.

The £1.2bn deal was announced in September last year with Markerstudy group CEO Kevin Spencer claiming on completion it would only be £301m of gross written premium away from potentially overtaking Admiral as the UK’s largest personal lines player.

He added that Markerstudy had an agreement where it would pay Ardonagh £820m and it would take a 23% stake in the new [combined] group.

The transaction, which is to be funded by a new investment led by Pollen Street Capital and Bain Capital Special