Aviva boosts group accident and travel products with wellbeing package

Aviva has added mental health support to its group personal accident and business travel products in a move it labelled “a first for the industry”.

The insurer revealed the range of wellbeing services and benefits, added at no cost to customers, include a line manager toolkit for mental health, health and wellbeing discounts, offers on products and services that can support those living with cancer and a counselling service.

According to the provider, its research found employees’ mental health and wellbeing is amongst the top six major risks that business leaders are concerned about.

We know that effective mental health support strategies