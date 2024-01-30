Interview: Kevin Morton, Zurich Private Clients

Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, scrutinises the issues that affected the high net worth market in 2023 and shares what is coming next from the specialist provider in 2024.

Zurich Private Clients has been established in the high net worth market since 2002.

Kevin Morton has led it for nearly two and half years.

“We grew top line organically by significant double digits last year,” he tells Insurance Age. “It was a little bit less on policy count.”

He reveals “quite an uptick” in average new business written premiums, for instance up about 20% in home as it wrote larger cases and more in ultra high-net-worth.

Book

With a book weighted approximately 65% in home and 35%