Insurance Age

Broker Diversity Push: Broking gender diversity in leadership stuck at 16%

Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap
Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The latest update to Insurance Age’s Broker Diversity Push benchmark has revealed women still only hold 16.61% of six key leadership roles in broking.

The percentage for the end of 2023 is ahead of the 15.72% mark in 2020 but almost unchanged from 16.60% at the end of 2022.

The data on the approved senior management roles (see box, right) was supplied by the Financial Conduct Authority after a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age.

The roles

Governing functions

SMF1 – chief executiveSMF3 – executive directorSMF27 – partnerSMF9 – chair

Required functions

SMF16 – compliance oversightSMF17 – money laundering reporting officer

The level for

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: