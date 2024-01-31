Broker Diversity Push: Broking gender diversity in leadership stuck at 16%

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The latest update to Insurance Age’s Broker Diversity Push benchmark has revealed women still only hold 16.61% of six key leadership roles in broking.

The percentage for the end of 2023 is ahead of the 15.72% mark in 2020 but almost unchanged from 16.60% at the end of 2022.

The data on the approved senior management roles (see box, right) was supplied by the Financial Conduct Authority after a Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age.

The roles

Governing functions

SMF1 – chief executiveSMF3 – executive directorSMF27 – partnerSMF9 – chair

Required functions

SMF16 – compliance oversightSMF17 – money laundering reporting officer

The level for