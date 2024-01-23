OneAdvent launches MGA Criterion

Specialist managing general agent and broker services platform OneAdvent has launched Criterion, an MGA that underwrites niche classes of business.

Criterion will underwrite waste management, recycling and mining business across the UK, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland, with plans to enter the US and Canada as well.

Stuart Kinsella will lead Criterion in the UK as underwriting director. He previously headed the waste and recycling property team at Rokstone Underwriting.

OneAdvent will aid the MGA with the vital regulatory, compliance and business oversight needed to launch Criterion in the UK.

Criterion is backed by Australian