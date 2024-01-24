Insurance Age

Travelers steps back from Biba partner status

    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Travelers did not renew its partnership status with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association on 31 December 2023, but will be exhibiting at the trade body’s conference in Manchester this May.

Travelers became a partner at the end of 2021 with the news reported the following year.

A Travelers Europe spokesperson confirmed: “We continue to support Biba and will be attending and exhibiting at the conference in May as we normally do.”

A Biba spokesperson told Insurance Age: “Our insurer members are important, given their relationship with our broker members as suppliers of insurance. Having them as part of the Biba family means we have easy, open channels of communication and constructive

