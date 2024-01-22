Brunel adds PI broker to group

The Brunel Group has set up a professional indemnity insurance broker with a focus on UK professional firms.

Brunel PI Brokers, which has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority, is led by managing director Jon Filer and retail broking director Sam Scott operating from Brunel Group’s head office in Bristol and the London office.

The PI offering adds to Brunel Group’s commercial broker, personal lines broker, employee benefits broker, and independent financial planning firm portfolio.

Brunel Group CEO Russell Lane previously sold PI specialist Brunel Professions, which he established in 2005