TBIG backs first broker start-up
Nathan Walton has launched Cheshire-based commercial broker Insurance Connections, backed by The Broker Investment Group.
It is the first start-up backed by TBIG.
Insurance Connections is targeting clients ranging from sole traders and SMEs to multisite corporates.
It provides liability, fleet and commercial insurance and has four staff listed on its website.
Walton, pictured, previously founded commercial insurance broker, JSW Insurance, in 2003, and sold it to the County Group in 2013, joining the County board. Dave Clapp, now CEO of TBIG, was managing director of of the County Group at the time.Desire
Walton said
