Jensten deal spend tops £70m as losses widen

Jensten’s post-tax losses worsened to £32.8m in the year ended 31 March 2023, from £21.5m the year before.

The deterioration came as spending ballooned to £73.3m, just over double the £36.2m spent in the prior period.

Jensten’s purchases in the financial year included SME specialist managing general agent Origin UW, Leeds-based broker Ravenhall Risk Solutions, J. Bennett & Son Insurance Brokers, based in High Wycombe, and its Oxford-based subsidiary, Mathews Comfort & Co.

The list also featured the Kidderminster Coversure franchise, motor trade and fleet specialist Bellegrove, as well as Basil Fry &