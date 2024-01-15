Insurance Age

Daulby Read owner Deva pushes into West Midlands with Gomm merger

North West based Deva Risk Group has expanded its reach into the West Midlands by merging with Gomm Insurance Brokers.

Deva, named after the Roman word for Chester, was created in 2016 as the holding company for the buyout of Chester-based Daulby Read.

They are a community broker and that is what we are looking for – people who are at the heart of each of their communities.Peter Goddard, Deva Risk Group

Since then it has gone on to snap up Macclesfield-based Hornby Snape Insurance Services in November 2021, Coventry-based Much Ado About Insurance in June 2021, and Townsends Insurance Brokers in November 2020

