Romero boosted turnover and growth by more than 20% in run up to sale

Romero Insurance Brokers achieved a 31% rise in post-tax profits to £5.04m ahead of being snapped up by AssuredPartners.

The figures for the year ended 30 April 2023 released to Companies House show turnover at the Top 100 UK Broker soared 24% year-on-year to £16.88m.

It marked the second consecutive year of turnover surging by more than 20%.

The majority of the latest rise was organic growth. However the figure was helped by Romero striking its first ever deal purchasing HR, employment law, and health and safety specialists Sentient Group during the period.

