Romero boosted turnover and growth by more than 20% in run up to sale
Romero Insurance Brokers achieved a 31% rise in post-tax profits to £5.04m ahead of being snapped up by AssuredPartners.
The figures for the year ended 30 April 2023 released to Companies House show turnover at the Top 100 UK Broker soared 24% year-on-year to £16.88m.
It marked the second consecutive year of turnover surging by more than 20%.
The majority of the latest rise was organic growth. However the figure was helped by Romero striking its first ever deal purchasing HR, employment law, and health and safety specialists Sentient Group during the period.RelatedRomero Insurance Brokers grows turnover and profit
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Howden expands presence in Wales
Howden has opened a new office in Swansea, as part of its commitment to strengthen its position in the South and West Wales region.
Simply Business the template as Liz Bilney launches new broker Fuzzy Insurance
Liz Bilney, the former head of Somerset Bridge, has parked the plans for Lumun and rolled out commercial broker Fuzzy Insurance with a target of £4m gross written premium in the first year growing to 50 staff in year three.
Politics and future of trading lead Liiba’s 2024 agenda
Politics, artificial intelligence and the campaign to get underwriters and brokers back into the Lloyd’s underwriting room lead the London & International Insurance Brokers Association’s 2024 agenda.
People Moves: 8 – 12 January 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Biba launches three claims guides for members
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled three claims guides for members to use, to help customers better navigate the claims process for home, motor and travel insurance.
The Broker Investment Group strikes first deal of 2024
The Broker Investment Group has taken its shareholding in Bedford-based £12m gross written premium broker Bullerwell Insurance to 100% in its first deal of 2024.
QBE names Stephen Johnson as head of trading for the South East
Stephen Johnson has been appointed to head of trading for the South East region at QBE Europe, where he will lead the regional underwriting teams in London and Chelmsford.
Bridgehaven backs MGA Alchemy’s professional risks launch
Bridgehaven Insurance has backed managing general agent Alchemy’s launch into the professional risks market.