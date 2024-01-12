Insurance Age

Romero boosted turnover and growth by more than 20% in run up to sale

Best practice gets results
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Romero Insurance Brokers achieved a 31% rise in post-tax profits to £5.04m ahead of being snapped up by AssuredPartners.

The figures for the year ended 30 April 2023 released to Companies House show turnover at the Top 100 UK Broker soared 24% year-on-year to £16.88m.

It marked the second consecutive year of turnover surging by more than 20%.

The majority of the latest rise was organic growth. However the figure was helped by Romero striking its first ever deal purchasing HR, employment law, and health and safety specialists Sentient Group during the period.

RelatedRomero Insurance Brokers grows turnover and profit

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: