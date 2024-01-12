Politics and future of trading lead Liiba’s 2024 agenda

Politics, artificial intelligence and the campaign to get underwriters and brokers back into the Lloyd’s underwriting room lead the London & International Insurance Brokers Association’s 2024 agenda.

Liiba claimed laying down the groundwork for a potential change of UK government is a “high priority” for the association. It specified its aims to ensure an incoming government is ‘alive to the importance’ of London’s commercial insurance market to the UK economy.

Christopher Croft, CEO of Liiba, added: “We need to cement the gains provided by the Financial Services and Markets Act while seeking to ensure that London is not merely the global capital for insurance but also the global capital for