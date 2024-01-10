Biba unveils ‘Managing risk for growth and economic security’ theme for 2024 manifesto

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has called for a proportionate regulatory framework that can facilitate growth as it unveiled its 2024 manifesto titled ‘Managing risk for growth and economic security’.

The manifesto was launched on 10 January in the Houses of Parliament to an audience of Ministers, MPs, senior government officials, insurance professionals and the media.

Among the attendees was Bim Afolami MP, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, who addressed the audience (see box at end).

From Biba Chair Jonathan Evans, Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill and Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Bim Afolami MP.Biba member Aon describes the