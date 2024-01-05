Welsh broker aims to inspire others through appearance on the BBC’s The Traitors

Andrew Jenkins, commercial account executive at PG Insurance, found being on series two of the BBC’s The Traitors a surreal experience, he revealed to Insurance Age.

Photo: BBC

Jenkins claimed it didn’t hit him that he was going to be on “one of the biggest TV shows in Britain” until he got to the castle.

He found that basic sales skills such as being able to talk to people and ask open ended questions to find out more information about people helped him on the show.

“The whole point of the game is trying to win £120,000 so although we all got on very well, at the end of the day we’re not there to make friends, we’re there to win the money,” Jenkins said.

Brokin