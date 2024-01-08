Cowbell expands cyber appetite from SMEs to £1bn turnover firms

Cowbell has extended the reach of its cyber insurance beyond SMEs to cater for businesses with an annual turnover of up to £1bn.

The US-based cyber specialist entered the UK market in April 2023 recruiting Simon Hughes from CFC to spearhead the operation.

It launched standalone product Cowbell Prime One in September working exclusively with brokers to target SMEs.

According to the provider, the extension of appetite means 99% of UK-based businesses can now access the policy.

Demand

Hughes, general manager for Cowbell UK, said: “Our decision to expand cybersecurity coverage to companies with an annual turnover of up to £1bn