Welsh broker takes part in the BBC’s The Traitors

Andrew Jenkins on the Traitors
    By Rosie Simms

Commercial account executive Andrew Jenkins is starring in season two of the BBC’s The Traitors show in the hope of winning £120,000, over 20 years after he nearly died in a road traffic accident.

According to his LinkedIn, he joined PG Insurance in June last year and currently works there.

The Cardiff-based broker is part of Brown & Brown having been bought by GRP-owned County Group in March 2022.

Jenkins has been a broker since 2017, when he joined Gallagher as an account executive. He then went on to work at the Moorhouse Group for three years in December 2019 and became a manager in April 2021.











