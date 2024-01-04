Welsh broker takes part in the BBC’s The Traitors

Commercial account executive Andrew Jenkins is starring in season two of the BBC’s The Traitors show in the hope of winning £120,000, over 20 years after he nearly died in a road traffic accident.

Photo: BBC

According to his LinkedIn, he joined PG Insurance in June last year and currently works there.

The Cardiff-based broker is part of Brown & Brown having been bought by GRP-owned County Group in March 2022.

Jenkins has been a broker since 2017, when he joined Gallagher as an account executive. He then went on to work at the Moorhouse Group for three years in December 2019 and became a manager in April 2021.

The TraitorsRelatedGRP-owned County Group buys PG Insurance

The consolidator ramps