Opinion: The role of LEI in 21st century justice

Access to justice is one of the cornerstones of civilised society; without it, law and order risk breaking down, threatening the stability we’ve come to take for granted, argues Arc Legal’s Tim Mullin.

When a legal issue arises, it’s imperative that people can access resources and support to help them seek the just outcome they deserve.

Yet according to research by the Law Society, in any given year, 3.6 million adults in England and Wales have unmet legal needs, and more than 1 in 3 adults (36%) have low confidence that they could achieve a fair and positive outcome when faced with a legal problem.

Research further suggests that 83% of small businesses had an unmet legal need in 2016, a figure