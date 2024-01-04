Opinion: The role of LEI in 21st century justice
Access to justice is one of the cornerstones of civilised society; without it, law and order risk breaking down, threatening the stability we’ve come to take for granted, argues Arc Legal’s Tim Mullin.
Access to justice is one of the cornerstones of civilised society; without it, law and order risk breaking down, threatening the stability we’ve come to take for granted, argues Arc Legal’s Tim Mullin.
When a legal issue arises, it’s imperative that people can access resources and support to help them seek the just outcome they deserve.
Yet according to research by the Law Society, in any given year, 3.6 million adults in England and Wales have unmet legal needs, and more than 1 in 3 adults (36%) have low confidence that they could achieve a fair and positive outcome when faced with a legal problem.
Research further suggests that 83% of small businesses had an unmet legal need in 2016, a figure
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Liberty Specialty Markets takes Andrew Jackson from WTW for key broker role
Liberty Specialty Markets has added Andrew Jackson from WTW as global head of business development and market management.
Welsh broker takes part in the BBC’s The Traitors
Commercial account executive Andrew Jenkins is starring in season two of the BBC’s The Traitors show in the hope of winning £120,000, over 20 years after he nearly died in a road traffic accident.
Staysure names Finn Walsh group CEO
Finn Walsh has been named Staysure Group CEO, taking over from founder Ryan Howsam.
Reich posts flat turnover and lower profits as sale costs bite
Reich Insurance Brokers grew turnover by a ‘marginal’ 1% to £14.82m in the year of its sale to Howden.
Insurance leaders upbeat on start to 2024 but inflation and interest rate worries remain
Almost four out of five senior insurance executives (79%) are optimistic about business growth this quarter, according to research by KPMG UK.
Ecclesiastical urges brokers to highlight risks heritage clients face
Research by Ecclesiastical has found 90% of heritage clients experienced a crime in the past 12 months with graffiti and anti-social behaviour worsening.
Travelers completes Corvus buy
The purchase of cyber specialist managing general underwriter Corvus Insurance went through on 2 January, Travelers has confirmed.
W Denis profits slip back after record year
W Denis has posted a fall in profits and turnover for the year ended 30 June 2023, slipping back from record highs the previous year.